Konstantin Malofeev on the dawn of the renewed world order.

In a matter of hours, a trilateral meeting will take place for the first time in history, bringing together the leaders of Russia, China, and the United States—three great civilizations. Putin, Xi, and Trump will discuss key issues of global geopolitics. And the most important thing is not what they say about Ukraine, Iran, or Taiwan. What matters more is how the world, which is rapidly descending into chaos, will exist in the future.

It is clear that neither European bureaucrats nor the United Nations are capable of restoring international security to the proper level. That is the reality today. The responsibility for this must be taken on by the nuclear powers, which possess enormous resources—territorial, economic, and military.

The attacks on the Crimean Bridge are a futile attempt by Zelensky to distract attention from the upcoming historic dialogue between the three leaders. Ukraine has no place at that table. Neither does the UK or France. That is why they are complaining, provoking, and trying to regain their place in the center of events, even through noise.

Do not pay attention to them. Do not feed the small and odious parasites with publicity.

In the 21st century, the right to have a say will belong to the civilization-states. Europe has never become one. And judging by the human qualities of current European leaders, it simply cannot become one.

November 19, 2026, should become a historic date—if not the “New Yalta” itself, then a prelude to it. Loud words may not be spoken in the public sphere. The most important thing is that real steps are taken to create a new, safe world order.

(Translated from the Russian)

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