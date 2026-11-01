Bob Hickok examines Poland’s constitutional crisis as pro-EU and pro-US factions battle for control of the state.

Poland is witnessing a struggle for power that goes far beyond a dispute between political parties. Two rival camps claim to defend the constitution, and both accuse the other of destroying it. The judges are divided, the president is fighting the government, and police have appeared outside the country’s highest constitutional court. Behind the legal arguments lies a simple question: who has the right to rule Poland, and who decides when that right has been violated?