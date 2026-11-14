Alexander Dugin calls for the enforcement of traditional values.
Traditional values form the foundation of the patriotic worldview. This worldview is essential for society. An alternative set of opposing values constitutes a destructive ideology. Any departure from the patriotic worldview, even if it does not constitute a crime, is a step towards one. Therefore, administrative and financial penalties for disregarding traditional values or deliberately and openly rejecting them are an entirely logical measure.
Values are extremely important. Valery Fedorov of VTsIOM [Russian Public Opinion Research Center] recently presented some interesting data. Respect for traditional values increases in direct proportion to age. But this is precisely the trajectory along which a person’s intelligence and intellectual horizons develop in a normal, rational society.
Therefore, the fact that young people do not particularly understand traditional values simply means that they do not understand much of anything yet. But this changes with age. After all, they are still children, and they will almost certainly grow wiser. The 30 percent of young people who already embrace traditional values have simply matured and grown wiser earlier than their peers.
There is also a certain percentage of adults who reject traditional values, and that is a much more serious matter. This is an antisocial, anti-national position, and it is far more dangerous than the fickleness of youth. But even such people can be corrected. It is never too late to learn.
(Translated from the Russian)
"Therefore, administrative and financial penalties for disregarding traditional values or deliberately and openly rejecting them are an entirely logical measure."
This is extremely problematic in a progressive free society. It constitutes a dogmatic ideology.
Thank you for this article, I agree with most of what you posited, however, not with the main part of your article, and here is why.
Should Love, and respect be mandated, and if not adhered to, or understood, punished? Do we require, and mandate that our children must love us, or do we in fact earn that love, and respect?
These are the questions that immediately came to mind when I read about the mandating of Patriotism.
Surely Patriotism is Love, and Respect, of one's Country, and its values? As such, it should no more be forced, or mandated, like a narcissist demanding, Love, and Respect, does. Love cannot be forced without dire consequences, and as Patriotism is a Love of Country, and its values, to force that, also brings dire consequences.
If you try to force a child to Love you, that child will grow up secretly, or overtly, hating you, and in the same way, if you try to force Patriotism. those upon whom you force it, will end up hating it, and those mandating it.
On the whole, if a country treats its people well, Patriotism will flow, and grow naturally. Only countries which do not treat their people well, force it, and pay the price for it, in subversive movements, and general apathy, and distrust of the institutions demanding it.
If you are seeing a need to enforce Patriotism in your country Alexander, I put it to you, that either there is a great amount of unpatriotic behaviour from your fellow Russians, which seems highly unlikely from all the sources I have watched, read, and listened to, or you are conflating a few disgruntled ones, with the whole, which still won't be swayed to Patriotism if it is mandated.
I believe the saying that you can please all of the people most of the time, and you can please some of the people, all of the time, but you can't please all of the people, all of the time. Such is human nature, that you will never have 100% agreement, or consensus on everything, nor can a nation have 100% Patriotism, all of the time, from all of the people.
A country can convince people to be patriotic, by reminding people of the benefits that they enjoy from such union, as long as those benefits are neither false, nor lacking. A cohesive, caring society, is a patriotic one, and is one precisely because the majority of its members, and indeed the laws that govern them, are genuinely caring, and on the whole, beneficial to that society.
It is through peer pressure, and kind acts, that a society can convince the less patriotically inclined to be patriotic, but not without understanding why those ones are unpatriotic, and indeed, at times, accepting that some, may never be, no matter how well they are treated.
A good, patriotic society, does not fret about the few, and accepts some aberration, however, not if those who are unpatriotic, break laws, and try to convince others to be unpatriotic. In that case, what they do, is what they should be judged on by their fellow members, and laws.
I will maintain the position, that Patriotism is Love, and respect of country, and its values, and like Love in all its variety, cannot, should not, ever be forced.
I leave you with one more question, as I believe you to be a man who gives credence to such as I am about to ask - Did Jesus ever force anyone to Love him? Or did he lead by example, and by his works, convince people to Love him?
On the whole, if we do good things to each other, are we not moved to reciprocate? The same is, I believe, true of Country, and the nature of Patriotism.