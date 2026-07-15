Cas Corach examines why the great property debates of the twentieth century no longer answer the political and civilizational challenges of the multipolar age.

For much of the modern era, the question of property has been defined by a fundamental ideological struggle. On one side, Marxism has argued that private property represents the foundation of economic inequality, social domination and is the manifestation of the inherent contradiction of capital. On the other, liberal and Austrian thinkers, most notably Ludwig von Mises, have defended private property as the necessary foundation of economic calculation, individual freedom, and rational allocation. This opposition has shaped much of the political debate of the last century, yet the realities of the contemporary world increasingly suggest that neither framework fully captures the nature of property in modern society. The central question of the coming age is not simply whether property should exist or be abolished, but rather what form property should take, who it should serve, and what responsibilities should accompany ownership. As the liberal order gives way to a more multipolar world, societies will be forced to reconsider property not merely as an economic mechanism, but as a social institution embedded within family, community, culture, and the long-term interests of future generations.

We are entering a new time in which many of the assumptions that defined the late liberal order are beginning to weaken. Economic globalisation, financialization, demographic change, environmental pressure, and the gradual emergence of a multipolar world are forcing societies to reconsider fundamental political and economic questions. Among the most important of these is the question of property: what it is, who it serves, and under what conditions it should operate.