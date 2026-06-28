New Book from Multipolar Press!

A futuristic empire plagued by attacks from man, machine, and mutant faces a threat beyond anything it has ever confronted before. Three armored cybernetic warrior diplomats, Ultra Heavies, and one scientific researcher with a secret past are sent to try to discover the secrets of the Tower of Death that stands above the now destroyed border town of Petrovsk on terraformed Mars.

Much closer and far older than other colonized worlds, Mars is heavily populated, and this new threat could lead to the deaths of millions. The future of the empire is riding on their cybernetic shoulders, but the Tower’s evil influence and old grudges from the past push our heroes to the breaking point. This is a tale of firepower, romance, and survival against horrors beyond our heroes’ comprehension.