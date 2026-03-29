New Release from Multipolar Press!

After three centuries of war, the oldest Ultra Heavy is reaching the end. His cybernetic body can still regenerate, but the centuries have taken their toll. Soon he will be a living mind trapped inside a failing machine. Refusing to fade into slow decay, he asks the Tsar of Holy Rus’ for a final mission from which he will never return. The Tsar graciously grants his request.

A newly terraformed world at the far edge of the empire—Titan, the largest moon of Saturn—has fallen completely silent. The first colony that landed has vanished. No messages. No explanation. Sent alone across the solar system, this aging hero of the empire must discover what happened on Titan and report back to the Throne. If possible. Because on this distant frontier, something has already gone terribly wrong and needs to be set right by any means necessary.