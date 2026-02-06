New Book from Multipolar Press!

Oswald Spengler — Heraclitus: A Study of the Energetic Core of His Philosophy

With a foreword by Astral

This volume opens with the doctoral dissertation of Oswald Spengler, one of the most penetrating interpreters of historical destiny, in which he approaches Heraclitus as the philosopher of becoming, presenting a cosmos governed by law, tension, and perpetual transformation. Being reveals itself as process, order as measure, and history as the unfolding of inner necessity rather than human design. Cultures rise, mature, and pass on their power in accordance with patterns that we must learn to see rather than resist.

The volume concludes with Spengler’s formidable lecture on the chariot, offered as the concrete counterpart to this metaphysical vision. If Heraclitus discloses the structure of reality, the chariot shows how that structure enters history through weapons, technique, and command. The chariot appears as the first great instrument through which disciplined elites imposed form upon vast populations, establishing domination as a recurring pattern in the drama of mankind.

Together, these texts illuminate the forces that shape civilizations and remind the reader that what seems permanent belongs to a transient phase within the greater movement of history.

This edition presents a new English translation with scholarly annotations and a preface by Constantin von Hoffmeister, along with a foreword by Astral.