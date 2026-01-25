Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Constantin von Hoffmeister's avatar
Constantin von Hoffmeister
1h

It will be available on other channels as well soon. I'll keep you updated.

Reply
Share
CelticJedi's avatar
CelticJedi
1h

Too bad it is apparently only available from Amazon.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Constantin von Hoffmeister · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture