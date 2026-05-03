New Book from Multipolar Press!

Edited and annotated by Constantin von Hoffmeister

In this volume, H. P. Lovecraft emerges in full force, not only as a master of weird fiction but as a relentless observer of Western civilization and its fate. The same mind that imagined cosmic dread turns here to a nearer and sharper subject: the survival of a culture shaped over centuries. This book brings together both fiction and non-fiction from his writings. Essays speak in a clear, controlled voice about order, continuity, and the foundations of a people. Stories translate these concerns into living scenes, where familiar worlds grow unstable and collapse under an eldritch pressure that distorts everything it touches.

Lovecraft treats civilization as something real and fragile. It stands on inherited forms: language, memory, and identity. When these weaken, confusion spreads. When they break, the structure gives way. There is no ornament here, no evasion. The same insight takes shape from two directions: analysis and imagination. This is Lovecraft without disguise. A vision of Western civilization under strain and a warning of what follows when its base begins to crack.