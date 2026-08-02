Simon Rorschach explains how Europe's return to nuclear escalation echoes the dystopian visions of Zamyatin and Orwell with unsettling precision.

The return of nuclear politics to Europe is no longer a matter of speculation but of official policy. NATO has moved beyond the language of restraint and entered the language of expansion. For years the alliance has been modernizing the nuclear weapons stored across the continent as part of its long confrontation with Russia. According to military specialists, the older B61 bombs have now been replaced by the more advanced B61-12 models at six European bases. Reports also indicate that the United States has transferred additional bombs of the same type to the British air base at Lakenheath, increasing its nuclear presence even further. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has now confirmed that deploying additional American nuclear weapons in other European countries remains “an option.” Finland, Lithuania, and Poland are all mentioned as possible hosts. Some well-informed analysts even suggest that as many as 150 additional American nuclear bombs could eventually join the roughly 100 already stationed across Europe. George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four described a world where endless confrontation justified permanent militarization and unquestioning obedience. The modern European security order increasingly resembles that condition, where each new deployment is presented not as an escalation but as the unavoidable consequence of perpetual danger.

One conclusion follows with unmistakable clarity.