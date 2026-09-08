Multipolar Press

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Artiface Exploration's avatar
Artiface Exploration
4h

Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ. - Galatians 6:2

The above verse seems pretty obvious to me. Modern, Western "Christians" would most likely say this only applies to emotional and spiritual burdens so as to avoid taking concrete measures to insure that everyone's needs are met. Typical Capitalist/Protestant cop-out.

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wlindsaywheeler's avatar
wlindsaywheeler
5h

The Pilgrims that landed in Massachusetts tried that very thing, "...all things held in common" and failed miserably. That idea is only good in a monastery but not in society in general.

The USSR failed on that--couldn't support itself. China too; it moved from collectivism to now private property albeit government controlled making it a fascist state.

The very early church should NOT be held as an example for the nascent church for it was still Jewish and Jewish racial proclivities directed the church, i.e. the messianic utopian idea of communism and then cultural communism in Gal. 3:28. It took awhile for The Church to break free of its Jewish milieu and discover itself as a Doric Greek religion with a Roman flavor.

Socialism is gnosticism; utopianism, which is “immanentizing the eschaton”, is gnosticism.

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