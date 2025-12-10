Multipolar Press

Joanna Martin
The notion that there is an "Antichrist" who will appear at some point in time to plague mankind is a myth - an exciting myth which provides ample opportunity for speculation as to who it might be (King Charles?, the Pope?, etc.). Nevertheless, it's a myth which somebody made up; and others repeated.

John's first two letters tell us that "antichrists" are those who deny that Jesus is the Messiah. That's it! - it's that simple. John further tells us that already in his time were many antichrists - and today, we are flooded with them.

John's letters are short. Read them straight thru.

Marc Handelsman
Thank you, Dr. Dugin for your insightful article. Another aspect to consider is that the true Christ, Jesus has a Second Coming. The Antichrist had a first coming, and was most likely Adolph Hitler and Nazi Germany. Before the Second Coming of Jesus Christ, the Antichrist will appear and set up his demonic kingdom. His identity is still a mystery, but he will be defeated by Jesus Christ.

