Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Victoria Tishman's avatar
Victoria Tishman
1dEdited

My late grandfather, Emmanuel Tishman, used to always state that the true test of the thought is in the action: this very much applies to the situation at hand, Mr. Dugin. Thank you for your continued advocacy against Satanism.

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LEON VERMEULEN's avatar
LEON VERMEULEN
19h

History does not reward those who act first. It rewards those who still have choices when others no longer do. Strength is not the ability to escalate—it is the discipline to wait. Read my full comments on Alexander's op-ed here:

https://leonvermeulen.substack.com/p/strategic-restraint-vs-impulsive

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