Santander Wallaby explains how a single continuous belt of conflict stretches from the Persian Gulf to the Eastern Mediterranean, a chain of powder magazines waiting for the first flame.

Events accelerate with iron clarity. Parallel crises fuse into one vast theater of major war. This theater spans the entire Greater Middle East, from the burning waters of the Persian Gulf to the rocky shores of Cyprus and the deep blue of the Eastern Mediterranean.

The U.S. House of Representatives has advanced its draft defense budget for fiscal year 2027, allocating 750 million dollars to joint American-Israeli military programs: 500 million dollars for missile defense, 100 million dollars to counter unmanned aircraft and drones, 100 million dollars for subterranean operations, and 50 million dollars for emerging military technologies.

These sums are far more than ordinary funding. The bill establishes a permanent system of deep cooperation that binds the two nations at every level of war-making. American and Israeli military industries, intelligence services, and technology centers join into one continuous war machine. Factories, laboratories, research teams, and command networks begin to operate as a single organism. Shared data streams, joint development programs, and integrated supply chains lock the partnership into place for decades. A single military and technological framework takes shape. It is built for the total wars of the twenty-first century: wars of missiles, drones, tunnels, and artificial intelligence. The struggle for control of energy routes and sea lanes across the Greater Middle East forms a central part of those wars.

Inside the United States, the measure sparks open revolt. Marjorie Taylor Greene brands the bill’s passage a complete betrayal. She drives attention to the clause that welds American military intelligence and the industrial complex ever tighter to Israel. Her charge lays bare the true scale of the shift. Ordinary alliance deepens into the full institutional merger of two war systems.

This decision locks onto the wider regional map and produces a picture of mounting force. Let us take a close look at it.