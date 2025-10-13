Alexander Dugin calls Trump’s Tomahawk threat reckless and portrays the West as a deranged lunatic endangering humanity.

The idea of pressuring Russia with threats to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Kiev is the worst and most repulsive initiative of Trump.

In the United States — in Chicago, Illinois, and other states — a full-scale civil war is underway between the leftist Marxist-transgender-furry-pervert forces on one side and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) on the other. The Marxist-transgender people are currently winning, attacking immigration officers with lasers and pelting them with trash, but soon weapons will enter the fray. In America, anyone can buy them — even the furries.

The Democratic Party — governors and mayors — firmly stands on the side of the transgender people. These are their stormtroopers: Antifa, environmental activists, body-positivity militants, drug addicts, illegal immigrants, and urban outcasts.

Trump is sending federal troops to support the immigration agency.

The activist judges side with the transgender people. They block all of Trump’s decisions.

In such a situation, direct military threats to the Kremlin (such as transferring Tomahawks to Kiev) are simply reckless.

Trump is in no position to speak to us in such a tone. Indeed, his thoughts have begun to wander. Yesterday, on a plane flying to the Middle East, he began to muse about whether he would get to Heaven — or whether he was already there.

All of this is extremely dangerous. Senile old men, perverts, drug addicts, deranged oligarch-technocrats, sectarians, feminists, and globalist fanatics at the head of Western countries have become the norm.

The modern West and its client states have turned into the main threat to humanity. This civilization has gone insane.

Any hint of common sense in the West is mercilessly crushed at birth — or silenced by a bullet, as in the case of Charlie Kirk.

In such circumstances, it is very hard to imagine how even in theory one could avoid a great war. After all, the threat comes precisely from the West, whose leaders appear to be mentally unstable.

(Translated from the Russian)