Kautilya The Contemplator
5h

Dangling Tomahawks over Ukraine is reckless theatrics that erode the last guardrails of strategic stability. What is even more worrying is the combination of domestic fragmentation in the West and performative brinkmanship abroad. A Tomahawk transfer is not just a quantitative but a qualitative escalation that invites preemptive countermeasures against suppliers, ISR assets and command nodes thereby widening the war by design or by accident.

If Washington insists on “pressure,” the minimum sanity check is to restore hard red-line diplomacy (clear no-strike lists, revived deconfliction channels and a complete freeze on long-range strike transfers). Without that, we’re sleepwalking toward crisis instability where one misread radar track becomes a regional catastrophe.

I agree that giving Ukraine Tomahawk missiles is foolish and dangerous but you be clown yourself with claims about Trump’s senility. He’s a brilliant president who daily accomplishes more than most of his predecessors managed in a year. Unfortunately he is surrounded by people, in America and Europe, who want war rather than peace.

