Under the influence of his inner circle, Trump has formed a mistaken view of Russia’s position in the Ukrainian conflict — of Russia’s capabilities, of our interests and values, and of what we are and are not prepared to do. It is now clear that with this version of Trump — the one who believes that he only needs to threaten us a little, apply some pressure, raise his voice, and the whole conflict will end — we will get nowhere in Ukraine.

Trump, therefore, needs to be reprogrammed, so to speak, persuaded. Words alone will not suffice. There was Anchorage, and there have been conversations between our president and Trump. He is a mercurial, impulsive man — hot-tempered and aggressive — yet one who respects strength and responds to a direct, forceful answer. That is why we must show strength.

Our president, Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin], spoke of delivering a shock so profound that all would be left astonished by Russia’s demonstration of strength. The test of the Burevestnik missile, a flying Chernobyl, is one form of that shock. But we must go further. Right now, we need to frighten the West. Absolutely. All arguments have been exhausted. Only the prospect of something terrible falling upon them can persuade them to speak to Russia in a normal language.

