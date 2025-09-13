Alexander Dugin declares the million-strong London uprising the dawn of a true Conservative Revolution against Starmer and globalism.

A true Conservative Revolution has begun in London. More than a million English people took to the streets protesting against Starmer's policies, repression of any hint of patriotism and its symbols, the impunity of immigrant gangs that have turned England into a huge dump where the English themselves are offered only one thing: to disappear as soon as possible. The liberal elites of England have simply gone too far with unlimited immigration and banning the Saint George flags, indulging newcomers and defenders of various minorities.

England has risen up against the globalists, just as America did a year ago.

The protesters demand the immediate resignation of Starmer, the expulsion of unruly Pakistani gangs, the ban of LGBTQ, and the return of the right tto the British to be masters in their own home.

The murder of Charlie Kirk in the USA by a left-wing liberal and supporter of the LGBTQ and furry movement added fuel to the fire.

While such demonstrations are not uncommon in France, the local population in England is much more timid and law-abiding. To bring a million somnambulistic English people to the streets, you really have to push them to the boiling point. Which Starmer has done.

(Translated from the Russian)