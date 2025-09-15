Alexander Dugin argues that Trump’s and Israel’s actions hasten anti-Western alliances and push Arabs and Iranians closer together.

Trump managed to bring India and China closer together, and now he is bringing Iranians and Arabs closer as well. I have noticed that Trump contributes to the construction of a multipolar world not directly (by acknowledging it), but in the opposite way — sporadically making sharp political moves that accelerate the creation of anti-Western alliances at regional and global levels and strengthen them.

Trump's vague reaction to Israel’s strikes on Qatar led to a wave of bewilderment among the Arab states. They were ready to move further towards Israel, betraying the Resistance forces and Iran, but to also receive missile strikes was too much.

If the Israelis had killed the Hamas leadership, that might have been somewhat acceptable. But someone warned Hamas at the last moment (it is said the Turks), and only the Qataris suffered. A few, only six people, but why any at all? What kind of friendly fire in the form of missile attacks on allies is this? Trump had nothing to say, and Netanyahu simply does not talk to anyone if he does not want to. This is already clear to everyone.

It is too early to say that positions between Iranians and the Gulf monarchies are converging (they are not yet), but Iran's proposal to install its missile defense instead of the American one is very timely. The Gulf monarchies and other Arab states in the region have become hostages to Israel's policy, which completely disregards them and behaves like the absolute master of the Middle East, surrounded by vassals and slaves. An unpleasant role for pragmatic and compromise-ready, yet still proud Arab elites.