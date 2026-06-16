The war in the Persian Gulf lasted just over a hundred days. The terms of the ceasefire have been published by the Iranian side. They look like a capitulation of the US and Israel.

Iran got everything it demanded. A ceasefire (including in Lebanon), the withdrawal of US troops from combat positions, the lifting of sanctions, the unfreezing of assets, and $300 billion in investment for reconstruction. In exchange for nothing but the renunciation of nuclear weapons (which they didn't even have before the war) and the unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz (which wasn't blocked before the war).

If Trump doesn’t backtrack, the agreement can be called a triumph of Iran’s smart diplomacy. A blow to Israel’s ambitions. And a complete failure of the “global hegemon.”

But the victory was primarily achieved on the battlefield because Iran wasn’t afraid to strike at US bases in third countries. Trump, not without reason, called Iran’s strikes on Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE “the biggest surprise.” It turned out that being an ally of the US is not about security, but about risk. The hegemon didn’t even try to defend its “main allies outside NATO.” All it could do was end the war.

Iran showed how to fight in the modern world. Without borders. Without fear. With unlimited faith in its righteousness and its victory.

(Translated from the Russian)