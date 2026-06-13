Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Kolokol
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Not long after we immigrated to the United States I was taught as a child about the Melting Pot. In those days, the mid 50s, it was a phrase that denoted pride in the ability of the United States to absorb multiple cultures with the demand that one subsumes your previous culture, usually European at that time, and joins the great American experiment. It was not seen as divisive, it was seen as a means to unify, to leave those fractious Europeans behind and willingly join this new world.

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