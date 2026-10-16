Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Propaganda Girl's avatar
Propaganda Girl
5h

The use of the name “Freya” implicates the Norwegians as Hersh did, and I believe Hersh with the exception of a few details supplied by Ola Tunander.

Freya was a well known and well loved sea creature, a seal or walrus as I recall, who was known and followed world wide as she moved around sea water in Scandinavia and Germany. I wrote about this some time ago and must look up the details again. Anyway, Freya swam into Norway where one of the Norwegian goons in charge of the fisheries had her shot, killed and carved up. An innocent animal followed and loved worldwide. This group was part of the Stoltenberg crew who betrayed the High North of Norway by turning them against the Russians, their neighbors. Globalist scumbags like Stoltenberg, who were bribed liars and animal torturers, did this. That is who Freya was. The name given to the woman involved in this Andromeda scam is no coincidence and implicates the Norwegian scammers and traitors.

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Realist's avatar
Realist
3h

Who actually carried out the physical act of terrorism is academic. One can be pretty damn sure it was initiated and conducted by the United States through the CIA.

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