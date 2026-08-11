Santander Wallaby asks what Nolan’s vision of Homer’s wandering king can teach us about the struggle between Atlanticist sea power and the rooted civilizations now rising against it.

Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey can be read as far more than another modern retelling of Homer. Beneath the spectacle lies a political myth suited to the last stage of Atlanticist power. Odysseus comes home from a war fought across the sea, carrying the habits of a world where cunning has replaced honor and technique has replaced sacred order. His greatest weapon at Troy was the wooden horse: victory achieved through deception, penetration, and the manipulation of trust. The sea represents mobility, commerce, calculation, finance, and the constant movement of power across borders. The land represents rootedness, hierarchy, place, and continuity. Troy falls when the logic of the sea enters the walls of the land disguised as a gift. In that sense, the Trojan Horse becomes an ancient image of Atlanticism itself.