Polish journalist and former Member of Parliament Mateusz Piskorski reports from Poland on the country’s deepening parliamentary crisis. Ukraine, France, and now Poland—is Europe coming apart at the seams? Piskorski argues that this is not a coup, but that Tusk is consolidating power, compromise is impossible, and Poland is sliding into political turmoil. He also warns that without Poland, the war in Ukraine cannot continue. Has Poland become trapped in the same geopolitical struggle as Ukraine? And is Warsaw merely a puppet of Washington?

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