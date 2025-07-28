Multipolar Press

Private
Jul 29

Yes, I think the writing is on the wall for Europe and the 'native inhabitants', to use a term that is fast losing meaning. But what then, a more homogenous world? If Britain, say, is ultimately populated by people of sub-Saharan African and Pakistani origin will it resemble those places in most respects? Will the USA be no different to the rest of Latin America? I supposed this sort of equilization will turn off some of the drivers of migration and an equilibrium will be reached. No more first world-third world difference in living standards or infrastructure. No more "NGOs" encouraging the movements and campaigning for benefits for immigrants. No difference in systems of government, in the end. Perhaps the appeal of moving to cold and grey Britain will fade when there's nothing more to offer there than at home.

1 reply
Bruce Ya Wen
Jul 28

While its true that the newcomers will not be expulsed by the dying native europeans, it is however entirely possible that they might abandon certain areas of their own accord as western europe collapses and the natives are not maintain crucial infrastructure anymore.

This is what happened in many provinces of rome, after the empire collapsed.

1 reply
10 more comments...

© 2025 Constantin von Hoffmeister
