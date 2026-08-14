Host Rebecca Hargraves presents a panel discussio with Jim Jatras, Cameron Macgregor, and Constantin von Hoffmeister at the Multipolar Press event in New York City on July 18, 2026. The future is rapidly approaching. Geopolitics are changing. This panel discerns who will come out on top. You won't want to miss this heated debate. The future of the West is at stake. We must be prepared for anything.