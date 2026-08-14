Multipolarity and the Global Reset PANEL DISCUSSION
The time to prepare is now!
Host Rebecca Hargraves presents a panel discussio with Jim Jatras, Cameron Macgregor, and Constantin von Hoffmeister at the Multipolar Press event in New York City on July 18, 2026. The future is rapidly approaching. Geopolitics are changing. This panel discerns who will come out on top. You won't want to miss this heated debate. The future of the West is at stake. We must be prepared for anything.
Multipolar Press is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.