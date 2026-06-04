You are warmly invited to an exclusive evening in Manhattan on Saturday, July 18, 2026:

The Future of the West in a Multipolar World

A select gathering of writers, thinkers, and distinguished guests will examine the profound cultural, political, and civilizational shifts defining the emerging multipolar era. The evening will feature speaker presentations, a moderated discussion, and generous time for meaningful conversation and networking.

Date: Saturday, July 18, 2026

Time: 8:00 PM start (open-ended)

Location: Manhattan, New York City (details forthcoming)

Host: Rebecca Hargraves

Speakers:

Constantin von Hoffmeister

Cameron Macgregor

Mainstream Dissident

Kenaz Filan

Joey Oliver

Tickets: $65 (includes appetizers and a welcome drink)

Dress code: Smart casual

To secure your place, please RSVP and order tickets at:

constantin@multipolarpress.com

Reservations requested by: June 18, 2026

We look forward to welcoming you for a memorable evening of ideas.