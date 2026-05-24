Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Margaret's avatar
Margaret
8h

Here in America it took about 30 years after the widespread television phenomena, a TV in every home, for people to begin talking/promoting idea/writing about how dangerous TV was for the brain (and body). ADHD, restless leg syndrome, eating junk food & sedentary lifestyle, etc.

I think the same will happen with reading off a screen, especially getting info in very short bites. While at first intoxicating to get so much info rushing in, surfing the net we called it, after a while people are realizing it's not really good for the brain. Reading a book held in the hands will never go completely out of fashion, it's just much better for thinking, absorbing info, and imagination. For those who care about the intellect and critical thinking.

They wanted to stop cursive writing too, but some have realized it's healthier to write instead of just keyboarding all the time, much better mind-body connection.

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Joseph's avatar
Joseph
8h

The problem with American journalism is that it evolved into nothing more than a smokescreen for which the reader must get their information. So much modern discourse feels less like debate or news, and more like narrative enforcement.

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