Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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200 Couches's avatar
200 Couches
1h

Armenia would do well to reflect on this before burning bridges to their only friendly superpower in favor of empty promises from Brussels or Washington, and adopting tomes of rules and regulations dictating trade, social-religious policy, and defense. The EU will court them just enough to drain Armenian youth with EU work visas, destroying the family order with subsidized sodomy celebrations, and then leave them at the altar in a few years with nothing gained, and Armenia will have no defense pacts, no nuclear power, no fossil fuels.

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PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
3m

Or it could be about the usual suspects grabbing at more money and power, which pursuits need to be clothed in lofty verbiage for PR.

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