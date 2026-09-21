Martin Sellner and I discuss Martin’s most recent involvement with the Institute for Remigration, the Save Europe Act, and his key roles in the Identitarian movement. We examine his political grand strategy laid out in both of his books, which are currently available in English: Remigration and Regime Change from the Right.

From establishing a new cultural hegemony through metapolitical action, return hubs, and how remigration can become a reality, we cover a lot of ground.