Alexander Dugin warns that the West’s staged disagreements mask a coordinated attempt to halt Russia’s advance just as a new civilizational path begins to emerge.

A certain part of American society, awakened by MAGA, is now desperately searching for a real way out of the situation. Orthodoxy is the highest possible way out because it is the truth and the true form of Christianity. This is the real Conservative Revolution, rather than a set of simulacra. The conversion and spiritual path of Father Seraphim (Rose), a follower of René Guénon, is the true path for America. Incidentally, his followers—former punks and revolutionaries—long ago created in the United States the remarkable movement Death to the World, which promotes Orthodox asceticism. Only through the Cross will we be saved. Only through Christ. Only through the Russian Orthodox Church. The most direct and trustworthy path. This is Christianity. Everything else is counterfeit.

There is an opinion that the West is now staging a performance for us. The goal is to stop our advance by any means and freeze the Line of Contact. To this end, they simulate differences between the positions of Trump on the one hand, and Zelensky and the EU on the other. Yet in essence both sides are frightened by our successes and want to halt them immediately.

Trump is incapable of negotiation, already at a purely physiological level. This has long since ceased to be MAGA. MAGA is now, rather, in opposition to him. MAGA would support a truce in Ukraine, but cannot influence Trump in any way if he once again changes his position under the influence of the neocons. In grand geopolitics, MAGA is not yet a power and not yet a player. Which is unfortunate, but that is how it is.

The truce plans in which the EU supposedly does not participate—yet in fact does—contain many provisions radically unacceptable for us. Essentially, they are trying to save the Nazi regime and buy time for a reset, including for their own rearmament.

For us, it would be wiser right now to enter into no negotiations whatsoever. Another time. There are more than enough reasons for this.

For the first time in ages, we have achieved real successes. The enemy’s defenses have shuddered, its economy has begun to sway, and psychologically we stand on the threshold of a major turning point.

Illusions are dangerous: that Trump has come to his senses and sent the EU and Kiev packing. Nothing of the sort. This is a calculated and cynical reaction to our successes: still not decisive, yet already substantial.

Look, in 2014 Ukraine had nothing. We then gifted the enemy—with the halt of the Russian Spring—the eight years it needed. We see how we ourselves prepared (in the military sense, at least), and we see how they did as well.

Now we are in a similar situation: we have the advantage, clear superiority, and once again the enemy is attempting to tempt us with “peace.” An American peace, Pax Americana. What we need is the Russian World, which has only now begun to take shape, even if just a little.

For some reason, our information networks emphasize the supposedly attractive aspects of the deal, yet conceal the main and totally unacceptable ones. We see certain planted leaks even in the West. This is information warfare: the enemy would never tell us the truth. Everything it does is aimed at deception, at throwing us off balance.

We must liberate all of Ukraine and secure our position in Kyiv. No one is proposing this to us, and no one ever will. Nothing even approaching such an outcome is on the table. And without it, the Russian World cannot exist. And if the Russian World does not exist, then there will be no world at all.

Even small but fierce Israel proclaims something similar, being ready to declare war on Rome—be it the EU or the US. We are Great and Benevolent Russia. And the world will be ours. At least our world.

Trump has begun making gestures towards rapprochement with MAGA, although before this he did everything possible to rudely spit on his own supporters. They say he was convinced to do so by Susie Wiles, his chief PR strategist, now managing the administration of the White House madhouse. Contrary to his rough-and-tough image, Trump looks like an infantile old man with no strategy whatsoever. Each of his subsequent statements and actions contradicts the previous one.

What is absolutely certain is that nothing serious can be negotiated with him.

(Translated from the Russian)