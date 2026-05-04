Let’s Build Our Asia with Our Own Hands
What shines is always here.
Lyrics:
Amid those fading memories, I always hear a whisper I never want to forget.
Even on a mirror shattered into pieces, a new landscape is reflected.
The quiet window of a morning’s beginning—let my body, now reduced to nothing, be filled once more.
I won’t search beyond the sea anymore.
Because what shines
is always here,
found within me.
(Translated from the Japanese)
Multipolar Press is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.