Nuestra América calls for a sovereign response to the Cuba crisis.

In moments of tension between Cuba and the United States, Latin America’s response should be neither indifference nor fragmentation, but rather firm diplomatic cohesion in defense of the principle of sovereignty. Regional history shows that when a country is subjected to intense unilateral pressure, the precedent does not remain confined within its borders: it becomes a message for the entire continent.

Defending Cuba firmly does not mean promoting confrontation or military escalation. It means activating the political and multilateral mechanisms available within the framework of international law, reaffirming non-interference in internal affairs, and insisting that any differences be addressed through diplomatic channels. Latin America possesses regional instruments and global forums through which it can express common positions and reduce the risks of isolation or coercion.

Firmness, in this context, is synonymous with strategic unity and legal coherence. If the region aspires to greater autonomy in the international system, it must act as a bloc when fundamental principles such as self-determination are called into question. A coordinated stance strengthens the negotiating capacity of all Latin American countries and sends a clear signal that the hemisphere does not accept unilateral solutions imposed from outside.

Moreover, defending Cuba is also a preventive defense of regional stability. Scenarios of extreme pressure generate economic uncertainty, migratory tensions, and political risks that affect the entire Caribbean and Latin America. Committing to dialogue and diplomacy is not weakness; it is a rational strategy to preserve hemispheric peace.

In a world marked by growing rivalries among great powers, Latin America needs to act with prudence, but also with clarity. Regional firmness should be directed towards protecting peace, reinforcing international law, and avoiding escalations that harm peoples. Solidarity, in this sense, is a legitimate political tool when exercised within a legal framework and with a commitment to stability.

(Translated from the Spanish)

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