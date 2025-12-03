Latin America Facing the Storm
Rallying the Global Majority
Alexander Dugin warns against new invasions and calls for a united multipolar front.
Trump is threatening to invade Venezuela, Colombia, and Mexico simultaneously under the pretext of fighting drug cartels. It looks like he is beginning his own “special military operation.” If he had chosen Canada and Greenland as his targets, that would deserve full support. That would be a blow against globalism. As it stands, it is pure imperialism, a direct intervention.
An attack on countries that clearly lean towards multipolarity is a blow against us—against greater humanity.
Israel attacked Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, and Syria. And the Islamic world stayed silent, allowing it to happen.
Now the United States is preparing to invade three countries of Latin American civilization at once. If they follow the principle of each for himself, this will strengthen Western hegemony for a while longer.
The countries of Latin America must unite and present an ultimatum to the United States. Right now, we must all—every BRICS country—show what a global majority truly is.
(Translated from the Russian)
Multipolar Press is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Mr. Dugin---there is one other possibility. Venezuela has been a giant revenue source for narcotics and drug profits flowing to the British hegemonic financial system. I even wonder if the Brits were not involved in the "Venezuelan" technology of the voting system which installed Maduro, and threw the election of 2020 to Joe Biden. So you are right about one thing--going after the drug trade is NOT the full story. Today representatives of the USA met with President Putin, and at the same time, foreign reps of China met with Lavrov in Moscow. The three superpowers had meetings together and Europe was irrelevant to the future of the world. Trump seems to be dismantling the current power structures---the only question is what exactly will emerge? It will be some form of multi-polarism---and it seems Europe will not have a seat at the new table being set.
Multipolarity recognizes spheres of influence for the major powers. As Russia has Ukraine, the USA has Mexico, Colombia and Venezuela.