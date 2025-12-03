Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Stiefel's avatar
William Stiefel
2h

Mr. Dugin---there is one other possibility. Venezuela has been a giant revenue source for narcotics and drug profits flowing to the British hegemonic financial system. I even wonder if the Brits were not involved in the "Venezuelan" technology of the voting system which installed Maduro, and threw the election of 2020 to Joe Biden. So you are right about one thing--going after the drug trade is NOT the full story. Today representatives of the USA met with President Putin, and at the same time, foreign reps of China met with Lavrov in Moscow. The three superpowers had meetings together and Europe was irrelevant to the future of the world. Trump seems to be dismantling the current power structures---the only question is what exactly will emerge? It will be some form of multi-polarism---and it seems Europe will not have a seat at the new table being set.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bryan Dale's avatar
Bryan Dale
5h

Multipolarity recognizes spheres of influence for the major powers. As Russia has Ukraine, the USA has Mexico, Colombia and Venezuela.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Constantin von Hoffmeister
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture