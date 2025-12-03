Alexander Dugin warns against new invasions and calls for a united multipolar front.

Trump is threatening to invade Venezuela, Colombia, and Mexico simultaneously under the pretext of fighting drug cartels. It looks like he is beginning his own “special military operation.” If he had chosen Canada and Greenland as his targets, that would deserve full support. That would be a blow against globalism. As it stands, it is pure imperialism, a direct intervention.

An attack on countries that clearly lean towards multipolarity is a blow against us—against greater humanity.

Israel attacked Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, and Syria. And the Islamic world stayed silent, allowing it to happen.

Now the United States is preparing to invade three countries of Latin American civilization at once. If they follow the principle of each for himself, this will strengthen Western hegemony for a while longer.

The countries of Latin America must unite and present an ultimatum to the United States. Right now, we must all—every BRICS country—show what a global majority truly is.

(Translated from the Russian)