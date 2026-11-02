Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Rosa Maria's avatar
Rosa Maria
6h

Solange all dies nicht in einem Weltkrieg endet ..

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Pedro Teixeira da Mota's avatar
Pedro Teixeira da Mota
1h

We can observe and say that we have been in the Third World War for some time now, especially in the second half of the year 2026. Now, the author of this good article, Jurgen Elsasser, although he explained very well the ongoing struggle, the most recent aspect, that of the Artificial Intelligence magnates, Elon Musk and Peter Thiel, against financial globalists like Soros and Karl Schwab, and mentioned Israel and the USA against Iran, did not mention the very important war in Ukraine supported by the European Union and did not talk about the most important: the struggle of hegemonic Western globalist neoliberalism against the equitable multipolarity of the BRICS, led by Russia, China, Iran, and Brazil... There are therefore many powers in conflict... What will result, we do not know, and the author only unmasks some of the protagonists most recently called into question, the coarse and fanatical anti-Russian and employee of globalist finance, Donald Tusk, and Mrs. Lagarde, whose departure we do not know if it was voluntary, like rats leaving a sinking ship of Western finance, or if she was forced to resign, although Jurgen Elsässer believes she was forced to do so by Elon Musk.

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