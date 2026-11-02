Jürgen Elsässer examines the escalating power struggle between established globalist elites and rising AI oligarchs in light of recent events.

The chaos engulfing the world has reached a new level. Many of these developments can be explained by examining the geopolitical and financial-capitalist forces at work: the struggle between AI oligarchs seeking to establish a global dictatorship and the established globalist elites represented by figures such as Soros.

Two explosive developments in recent days are directly connected:

The attempted coup in Poland, when pro-EU Prime Minister Donald Tusk sought to bring the Constitutional Tribunal under his control.

Demonstrators prevent Tusk’s coup, Warsaw, October 30, 2026

And the announcement of European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde’s resignation, delivered in a selfie video that resembled the hostage videos once released by the Red Army Faction (RAF) and similar terrorist groups. The usually elegant Frenchwoman appeared before the cameras with her face covered in bandages, a microphone cable dangling from her clothing, and black-painted fingernails. Since she will not step down for another four months, she could just as easily have waited until her face had returned to its usual well-groomed appearance (she reportedly underwent surgery for skin cancer). Who forced her to undergo this ritual of humiliation?

Lagarde’s resignation as ECB President: a video as a ritual of humiliation

Other chaotic developments have added to the turmoil, including the uncertain outcome of the Israeli elections, which nevertheless leaves Netanyahu in office. He subsequently issued sharp threats of war against Iran, followed by consultations between Trump and CENTCOM’s senior command, which is preparing to implement Netanyahu’s course of action.

The Bigger Picture

The chaos becomes easier to understand when viewed against the backdrop of a brutal power struggle between two elite power structures. On one side stands the old Deep State, centered around figures such as Soros, Gates, and Klaus Schwab. On the other stands a new, “Deeper State,” consisting of tech barons such as Peter Thiel, Alex Karp, and Elon Musk. These men form the power base of Donald Trump.

The economic differences are as follows:

Soros and his associates pursued deindustrialization through climate policies. Thiel, Musk, and their allies, by contrast, reject what they regard as the climate hoax because the enormous electricity demands of the AI revolution require a stable energy supply from fossil fuels and new nuclear power plants.

Soros and his associates want to dissolve nations into currency blocs, such as the dollar bloc and the euro bloc. Thiel and Musk, on the other hand, want to break away from hopelessly indebted central banks and establish a new libertarian monetary system based on privately issued AI-powered cryptocurrencies, such as stablecoins, controlled by themselves and Trump.

This explains the fate of Lagarde and Tusk. Both represent the euro, which is to be transformed as quickly as possible through the introduction of the digital euro. The tech barons have no interest in this project. They want their cryptocurrencies to replace the existing system of central bank money. Their first target is the euro: they forced Lagarde into a humiliating retreat. On Friday, Tusk attempted a pro-euro coup as a diversionary counterattack—and apparently failed.

The left-right political game in Europe, and elsewhere, fits into this larger power struggle. The Left generally supports the old Deep State, while the Right backs the new, Deeper State. Both are controlled by outside forces and opposed to the national interest. Many genuine patriots are being systematically eliminated, one by one.

Translated from the original German here.

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