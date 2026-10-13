Guillaume Faye exposes how the self-appointed guardians of democracy turn Hitler into a political zombie, weaponizing anti-fascism to enforce political conformity and perpetuate European shame.

This is the third part of Guillaume Faye’s essay “The New Ideological Challenges,” published in 1988. Also read parts one and two.

The countless admonishing speeches about racism, fascism, Nazism; the constant suggestion of the supposed rebirth of mass anti-Semitism; the repeated stupid portrayal of the blond, violent, racist, right-wing radical Aryan with his victim depicted in the form of a Jew or a Third Worlder contribute to cultivating and unfolding a kind of “negative Aryan myth” in the public mind, which, however, affects us just as much as the “positive Aryan myth.” A parallel can be drawn in this respect: just as the Western and the people’s democracies strive to legitimize themselves, to overshadow their grand failures, and to wash off the blood that has been on their hands since 1945, so does our society not cease to celebrate its victory over Hitler and Mussolini, precisely to cover up the current issues it cannot concretely solve: “The womb of the disgusting beast is still fertile,” as per Brecht’s famous formula: the founding and legitimizing myth of a society that can only justify itself by presenting itself as a bulwark against a latent, always revivable, never defeated fascism-racism-Nazism.