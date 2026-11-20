Watch the interview here .

Karin Kneissl is a former Austrian foreign minister, diplomat and political analyst, whose biography has repeatedly found itself in the center of international attention. She earned degrees in law and Arabic studies, worked in the Austrian diplomatic service, taught at universities, and headed her country’s foreign ministry with pride from 2017 to 2019.

In 2018, the world’s media discussed her wedding: Russian President Vladimir Putin was among the guests and even danced a waltz with the bride. But a few years later, her life changed dramatically as she was forced to leave Austria forever. For some time she lived in France and Lebanon, and in 2023 she moved to Russia, where she had the opportunity to continue her academic and research activities free of oppression.

Today, Karin Kneissl directs the G.O.R.K.I. Center at St. Petersburg State University, and focuses on the topics of international relations, geopolitics, and energy.

How does it feel to build a life in another country after many years of working in the European political arena? What unexpected difficulties did she have to face after moving? And why does Karin call freedom the main advantage of living in Russia?

In our interview, she shares her personal experience of living in Russia, analyzes the differences between Russian and European societies, and explains what exactly Western eyes fail to see.

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