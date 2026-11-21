Ivan Tankov examines how the drone attack on a Russian cargo ship in the Baltic Sea could mark the beginning of a campaign to isolate Kaliningrad and provoke Moscow into military retaliation against NATO.

The first warning came from the Gulf of Finland, where a Russian cargo ship burned in waters supposedly open to international navigation. The Sparta II, a 26-year-old vessel carrying freight between St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad since 2022, was struck by drones on November 21. According to Russian officials, two unmanned aircraft hit the ship roughly three nautical miles from Russia’s maritime boundary. Flames engulfed parts of its superstructure, the crew abandoned the vessel, and the damaged ship drifted toward Finnish territorial waters. The incident might appear insignificant beside the larger war in Ukraine. Yet its geographical setting gives it a far greater meaning. A commercial route connecting two parts of Russia had become a battlefield. The question was no longer simply whether a Russian ship could be attacked. It was whether Russia could continue supplying its own territory without interference from hostile powers.