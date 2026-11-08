Kenneth Schmidt on why the Republican Party's slavish devotion to Zionism spells its doom.

Here we are several days out from the Mid-term elections and I look at Republican reactions to the defeat and all I see are people on the Republican side (apart from GOPers who have already opposed the conflict) talking about how men like Marco Rubio and Ron DeSantis would make great candidates for the presidency two years from now. Republicans never seem to learn. The war that lost us the election and the party’s continued dedication to the Zionist project will lose us the next one.

These idiots never learn. Marco Rubio has proven to be an ardent defender of the Zionist cause, despite the assurances he gave Congress during his confirmation hearings as Secretary of State that he was an America firster. It’s the same with DeSantis. In his statements since the election, he admitted that the war was a drag on Republican performance in the election and said that the war should have been wrapped up in the weeks closer to the contest. This sounds a bit strange since DeSantis has been a dedicated soldier in the Zionist cause his whole political life. He even supported a bill as governor of Florida and signed it, making criticisms of Jews illegal. He inked the bill in Jerusalem and gave the pen to Netanyahu!

JD Vance’s post-midterm statements on the election were refreshing to hear. He blamed the Republican defeat on the war. He correctly characterized the war as “a big, big drag on the Republican Party.” He said it was time for Republicans to re-orient themselves around ending the war and reassessing its relationship to Israel. He should have said this months ago, but he was too much of a chicken to do so. If he opposed the war from the beginning, he would have ended up smelling like a rose. Now he’s just a trimmer.

The Democrats are going to do an excellent job for the next two years of shooting themselves in the foot and will do a fine job of making sure the party stays Zionist while in the hands of Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries. Thanks to Trump, the Republican Party will remain in the wilderness for many years.

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