Santander Wallaby exposes Israel’s hidden chemical warfare history and the Western double standards that shield it from scrutiny.

The world was told that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons so terrible that Iraq had to be invaded. It was told that Syria threatened civilization with poison gas. It has been warned for decades that Iran stands on the threshold of possessing a nuclear weapon. Each warning came with the same solemn language, the same intelligence briefings, the same demand for obedience. Governments were condemned, sanctions imposed, and military intervention presented as a moral duty. Yet throughout these campaigns, one state escaped the scrutiny it demanded of others. Israel could accuse its neighbors of possessing forbidden weapons while refusing to submit its own chemical capabilities to the same international system of verification. This is the first principle of the Western order in the Middle East: the rules are universal until they reach Israel.