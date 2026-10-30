Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edo Amin, Holy War Desk's avatar
Edo Amin, Holy War Desk
2h

Working on a story, soon to be published, about the life story of Dov Lior.

Reply
Share
Daniel Beegan's avatar
Daniel Beegan
3h

I supported Trump when he was America First. I don't support him now he's Israel First. I still despise the Democrats for their embrace of Wokeism as their secular religion.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Constantin von Hoffmeister · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture