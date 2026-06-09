Callum McMichael examines the attempted beheading in north Belfast and the wider crisis of immigration, identity, and public safety now confronting Ireland.

On the streets of north Belfast in the evening of June 8, 2026, a Sudanese man in his thirties pinned a Belfast resident to the ground on Kinnaird Avenue, where he hacked at the man’s neck with a kitchen knife and tried to saw the head from the body as blood ran across the victim’s face while the blade slashed again and again at his face, throat, eyes and back. The video of it spread at once, and it showed the Irish people the reality they now confront in the streets and districts they built through generations of labour.

Bystanders intervened in the moment, and the man who turned the tide was Maitie Mag Toghearnan, who seized a hurley and struck the attacker before he dragged the assailant off his victim and held him until the police arrived. The photograph of Maitie now passes from hand to hand, and it shows a bald, bearded Irish father standing poolside with his daughter, where tattoos mark the arms of an ordinary working man. He was not looking for trouble that night, yet he stepped forward when it mattered, and while others held up phones he acted, so that decision places him among the defenders of the Irish people. Ireland needs thousands more like him, men ready to defend their neighbours and their birthright against this wave of imported violence.

The victim lies in hospital with grave injuries, and he is a man in his forties who went about his daily work until this assault tore into it, so he stands for every ordinary Irish worker and family now exposed on the streets of the towns they built. The Sudanese perpetrator crossed from Dublin, and he held leave to remain in the United Kingdom, where police arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder. Early statements spoke of a possible Somali, yet later they confirmed Sudanese, and he remains in custody with no terrorist label attached. The label changes nothing, for the pattern is plain, and it flows from regions where knife savagery belongs to the everyday order of tribal conflict and brutal codes.

This attack did not fall from a clear sky, for it rests upon years of housing shortages that grind down Irish families while public services bend and break under the load. Protests have flared in Ballymena and other districts, and the ruling forces in Dublin, Belfast and London drove mass immigration from incompatible zones for decades. They opened the gates wide to men from Sudan and similar lands, where in those places barbarism sits accepted in daily relations, and tribal loyalties and honour violence shape existence. They imported this without selection or demand for assimilation, and they showed no regard for the tolerance of Irish society, so knife attacks multiply, trust between people collapses, and native workers and their families pay in blood and lost safety.

The Irish working class understands the mechanism, for the elites preach diversity and deliver division. They flood the island with migrants drawn from societies organised on lines alien to ours, and they do it to secure cheap labour and new dependent voters while they weaken any solid national resistance. The NGOs profit from the traffic, the media obscures the consequences, and the politicians who engineered the policy now condemn each new outrage while keeping the gates open. This is not compassion, for it is calculation, and it is imperialism remade for the present day, where instead of redcoats and landlords the weapon is open borders and demographic pressure. The capitalist class sacrifices the Irish worker once more upon the altar of profit and international fashion.

James Connolly saw the connection long ago, for the cause of labour is the cause of Ireland and the cause of Ireland is the cause of labour. Today the Irish worker faces exploitation in wages and conditions, and he faces something deeper, the theft of the homeland itself. Young Irish men and women search in vain for houses while newcomers receive priority placement and support, hospitals overflow, schools alter beyond recognition, and streets that once felt like home now carry the constant threat of violence carried in from foreign quarrels and customs. The ruling parties in Stormont, Leinster House and Westminster have betrayed the people they pretend to represent, for they speak of tolerance while ordinary families endure the intolerance of imported crime, and they brand every voice raised for native rights as extremist, all the while they shelter the sources of that extremism with visas and benefits.

This cannot continue, for the Irish nation has the right to exist on its own soil with its own character preserved, and that right was paid for in blood across generations, so it will be asserted again. Maitie Mag Toghearnan’s hurley was more than defence of one man, for it was the first clear signal that the patience of the people has run out. The working men and women of Ireland watch their communities transformed, they see their safety stripped away, they see their children’s future sold for slogans, they reject the lies, and they will not consent to the erasure of their nation.

The revolution taking shape will not confine itself to speeches or votes alone, for it will rise in the estates and workplaces and streets. It will demand sealed borders and the deportation of criminal migrants, it will end the trade run by NGOs, and it will restore Ireland for the Irish people who built and defended this island. The old order that enabled the crisis is rotten to the core, and it must be swept aside. The blood on Kinnaird Avenue issues a plain warning, for the elites may denounce the violence while they pursue the policies that breed it, or they may face the organised resistance of a nation that refuses to vanish.

History has taught the Irish people this lesson repeatedly, from the Land League to the Easter Rising, from Connolly’s Citizen Army to the long struggle in the North, where the outcome is the same. When the people organise and assert their rights, the oppressors tremble, and the conditions for revolutionary change ripen with every new attack and every new betrayal. Housing queues grow longer, crime reports multiply, faith in the state drains away, and each outrage like the one on Kinnaird Avenue throws fresh fuel on the fire.

Every conscious Irish man and woman now sees with clear eyes the depth of the betrayal and the urgent necessity of defending the rights and inheritance of their people. The Irish people have defeated stronger enemies in the past, they will defeat this one also, the time for half measures has ended, the revolution advances, and it will place the interests of the Irish working class and the Irish nation first. The hour has struck.