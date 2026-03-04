Callum McMichael examines the war against Iran as a decisive test of sovereignty, civilizational resilience, and the accelerating collapse of the unipolar order.

In the crucible of contemporary geopolitics, where the remnants of a unipolar order clash with the emergent architecture of distributed power, the Islamic Republic of Iran is a paradigmatic case of civilizational resilience. As of late February and early March 2026, Iran confronts an unprecedented assault: a coordinated U.S.-Israeli military campaign—dubbed Operation Epic Fury by Washington and Roaring Lion by Tel Aviv—that has targeted its air defenses, nuclear infrastructure, missile arsenals, and even its highest echelons of leadership. The assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the opening salvos, the degradation of ballistic missile launchers, and strikes on facilities such as Natanz mark not merely tactical blows but an overt bid for regime change. Yet this is no aberration; it is the logical culmination of decades of imperial containment, sanctions warfare, and proxy subversion aimed at a state that has dared to assert sovereignty beyond the dictates of Western hegemony.

To view Iran’s current predicament through the lens of raw power politics is to miss its deeper historical and philosophical significance. Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran has embodied a profound rejection of the post-colonial settlement that subordinated the Global South to Atlanticist imperatives. The revolution was not merely a domestic upheaval but a declaration of epistemic independence: an insistence that Islamic governance, rooted in principles of justice, self-reliance, and anti-imperialism, could create an alternative modernity. Decades of U.S.-imposed sanctions—intensified under successive administrations, including the current maximum-pressure doctrine—have sought to induce economic collapse, internal fragmentation, and popular revolt. Iran’s economy has indeed weathered hyperinflation, currency depreciation, and supply-chain disruptions, yet it persists through indigenous innovation in asymmetric warfare, drone technology, ballistic missiles, and a resilient “shadow fleet” for oil exports. This is not fragility but adaptive strength, a testament to the revolutionary ethos that prioritizes strategic autonomy over integration into a predatory global financial architecture.

The ongoing conflict illuminates this dynamic with stark clarity. Iran’s response—sustained ballistic and drone barrages against Israeli targets, disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, and activation of regional partners—demonstrates a calibrated doctrine of deterrence and escalation dominance. The so-called Axis of Resistance, encompassing Lebanese Hezbollah (despite prior setbacks), Yemeni Ansar Allah, Iraqi Popular Mobilization forces, and Syrian allies, functions not as disposable proxies but as an integrated forward defense network. These entities extend Iran’s strategic depth, imposing prohibitive costs on aggressors without necessitating direct conventional confrontation. Strikes on Gulf infrastructure, U.S. regional bases, and shipping lanes underscore a broader truth: any attempt to decapitate the Iranian state ripples outward, threatening global energy flows and exposing the instability of Western supply-chain hegemony. Far from isolated, Iran’s posture aligns with a burgeoning network of revisionist actors—Russia in its Eurasian theater, China in its Indo-Pacific rebalancing—who recognize that the subjugation of Tehran would represent a decisive reversal for multipolar aspirations.

Here lies the intellectual core of the argument: Iran’s potential victory in this existential contest is not merely a national triumph but a structural accelerant toward genuine multipolarity.

Multipolarity, as conceptualized, denotes a diffusion of power centers wherein no single pole — historically the U.S.-led liberal order — can unilaterally impose norms, sanctions, or military outcomes. The post-1945 unipolar moment, consolidated after the Soviet collapse, rested on three pillars: military preponderance (exemplified by unchallenged interventions), financial dominance (via the dollar-based SWIFT system and IMF/World Bank conditionalities), and ideological hegemony (the universalization of liberal democracy and market fundamentalism). Iran’s resistance systematically undermines each.