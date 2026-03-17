Alexander Dugin points to Iran’s steadfastness as a model for Russia and calls for the creation of a Corps of Guardians of the Russian Conservative Revolution.

Iran is an example of steadfastness, spiritual cohesion, composure, courage, and uncompromising resolve. It is an example for us. It is what inspires our fighters. And we too will stand firm until Victory. Iran is already beginning to win. Trump’s speeches are becoming confused and increasingly pitiful. Today he came out with this: “So it’s a little unfair. You know, you win a war. But they have no right to be doing what they’re doing.”

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That is how this entire Western rabble thinks and speaks. When Iranian or Russian children die, they believe it serves them right. Yet when they themselves have to sacrifice something (for example Netanyahu, who is likely either in a coma or already in the next world, or their economic interests), suddenly it becomes “unfair.” With these Epstein-type people, one can deal only from a position of strength. Iran behaves precisely in this way, and it is absolutely correct to do so. It burned the statue of Baal. Baal responded, yet there will be a force even against Baal. And that force is emerging. The civilization of Light will destroy the civilization of Epstein. There is no doubt about it.

For four years, we have been waging war against the West, yet we have never seriously and openly spoken about victory over it. Iran, by contrast, speaks of victory and sets conditions for the West from a position of strength. And it is winning.

We must be more resolute. And of course we must radically put an end to the entire Yeltsin legacy. All of it drags us backward like a heavy weight.

Incidentally, in not a single post or statement has Iran reproached us with even a word (and China has not reproached us either). That means we are doing everything correctly. We are fighting for a multipolar world. That is exactly how it should continue. Yet all these hidden half-measures in strategy have exhausted themselves.

For Victory, above all, a great and enduring will is required. Iran provides us with an example of what that means in practice.

And one more thing. I believe Russia needs a Corps of Guardians of the Russian Conservative Revolution. That is the main pillar: a consolidated, highly motivated, thoroughly ideological force structure. This is what the Chinese Communist Party represents in China and what the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps represents in Iran. That is when a country is secure.

“The detachment did not notice the loss of a fighter.” Yegor Letov reflected deeply on these lines: “There was no beginning, there was no end. The detachment did not notice the loss of a fighter.” What do they mean?

The idea matters more than individuals. Spirit matters more than flesh. The Motherland matters more than death. This holds true for the soldier at the front, for the mother raising children—new fighters and new mothers, for the ruler looking out from his tower over the city frozen in anxious stillness, for the official traveling to the front line in order to stand with his people, for the artist who sings songs that inspire feats of heroism, and for the engineer who invents the weapons that will bring Victory closer. For the people of the front and the rear alike, nothing should matter more than God, the State, and the People.

The Corps of Guardians of the Russian Conservative Revolution will ensure that no one deviates from this line.

We will be able to defeat the enemy only together. And let the detachment “not notice the loss of a fighter.” For every fallen one, thousands will rise; from his torn and magical body, clusters of new Russian souls will be born, mobilized for the eternal front of the war of light.

The individual is far from nothing; he means a great deal. Yet this holds true only when he is filled with light. And the less of the self there is in us, the more of God there is within us.

(Translated from the Russian)