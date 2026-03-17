Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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charles leone's avatar
charles leone
just now

Russia must backup Iran with a direct nuclear threat if israhell or U.S. strike first. This must be stated openly and directed to both countries.

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Bonnie Angelie's avatar
Bonnie Angelie
9h

Amazing ideas articulated here. Thought provoking and scary to me. Can't see the big picture of consequences.

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