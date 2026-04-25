James Doone depicts Iran as a realm of spirit and sacrifice in defiance of a degenerate, commodified West.

Iran is a country of poetry, where the verses of Hafez and Rumi echo through the centuries. — Ferdowsi

IRAN, also known in the lands of the West as Persia, is one of the great civilisations of the world. It stretches backwards into the mist of time, to the days of Abraham and ancient Salem. Like the Russians, British, Americans, Chinese, and French, the Iranians are a literary civilisation as compared with the more oral civilisations of Africa and Arabia, which value the spoken word more than the written word of ink on parchment. Different lands, different peoples, from different times and geographies are kindled in different oceans and mosaics painted with different colours. From the Jollof rice of Nigeria to the Sunday dinner of England, peoples are melded in diverse kilns. Iran was the most deadly enemy of Rome, bar the Germanic tribes of the north, and the Greek powers of the Mediterranean.

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As Academic Agent (AA) has said, every Iranian family has a copy of Rumi, Khayyam, Sadi, or Hafez on their shelf, widely quoted by grey-bearded elders at any family event. This societal love of poetics is not the norm in America. Even in Britannia, the land of Shakespeare, it is not the norm for each family to have a copy of Macbeth or Hamlet on their shelf nor for one’s nan to always quote the words of Spenser’s Fairie Queene. The Arab world publishes hardly any books compared with the giant of Iran and this is most likely due to the geographical nature of the countries and the culture of the peoples, due to Iran being an ancient literary culture whereas the Arabs are famous for the oral poetry recitals around the campfires of the treeless deserts. Even today to be a great poet is the highest honour of an Arab whereas to be a poetic author is the highest in Persian culture. This is okay, as the desert is not the same as the forests and mountains of Persia. The Arabic lands are bereft of forests so a written civilisation is not likely in such scarce environments.

Iran is a land of contrasts, where modernity clashes with tradition, creating a captivating tapestry of life. — Marjane Satrapi (2000)

In our technocratic, globalist, liberal order—think the Galactic Empire but covered in pink—we are forced to live under the mechanical, soulless, bureaucratic and material regime compared to the more spiritual, ethereal, magical, and transcendental system as commanded by the mullahs of Tehran. As an Orthodox Christian, I am not in favour of a Shia theocracy ruling over my fellow Orthodox Christians in Persia, but as a rightist of thought, it is a more traditional and conservative system, and to see a priestly class regime running Iran is preferable to a merchant class regime that would be in operation if Reza Pahlavi ascended the peacock throne of his father. A true Iran would have its monarch back, but not a bourgeois monarchy like the one in the Netherlands, but rather a true spiritual monarchy with a monarch that rules, not by fake and libtard ideas of ‘democracy’ but rather ancient rites, national spirit, der Wille zur Macht!

The current regime says go and pray and think of heaven where the alternative would say go out and make money and buy things—sad. The monarchies of the West are nothing more than puppets, like the marionettes of Thunderbirds, for they are tools of the merchant class; actors of the bourgeois bankers and money lenders, plying their trade of usury. The rule of the priestly class is not the ideal system (rule by warriors is the highest form of a system), for the priest’s role according to ancient custom is to support the temporal ruler in his administration of the empire—gaze ye at the flag of the beautiful and exemplar of the Christian theocratic state of the Byzantine Empire, with the two-headed eagle representing the harmony between the Church and the State. The State governs the temporal affairs and the Church the spiritual affairs of the people. The ideal state possesses both of these twin pillars, as declared by the twin pillars of the right: Evola and Guenon, though one must not forget Spengler. Plato’s philosopher-king is the true form of kingship, brothers.

Iran is a mosaic of colours, tastes, and scents that ignite the senses and transport you to a world of enchantment. — Azar Nafisi (2003)

AA has spoken of how the Iranian leaders do not hide in bunkers, they do not cover in wolfslairs, they tend their flowers in the heat of the Tehranian day, and if bombs are to fall on their heads, then they go to martyrdom as a shahid for the faith. The liberal mind cannot comprehend such attitudes, such non-rational behaviour. The liberal Californian ‘psychiatrist’ must view such behaviour as mental illness, but to those of the old world, old philosophies, older ways of thinking, those at home in the salon of men like De Maistre and the viscounts de Bonald and de Chateaubriand understand this mind of faith, this mind of ancient mysticism, the mind of a man who picks up the scroll of rationalism, scientism and enlightenment dogmas and casts the paper into the fires that warm the madrasas of Isfahan or the Temple of Apollo in Delphi or the sacred groves of the Gallic warbands awaiting the legions of Caesar. This is the phronema (mindset) of a man of faith, this is the mindset that won and lost the Crusades. A man who faces death with a stoic acceptance and for a transcendental cause is worthy of respect and honour. The Samurai of Japan, always respected as an honourable foe, were warrior poets of the military caste of feudal Japan. Katsumoto: “The perfect blossom is a rare thing. You could spend your life looking for one, and it would not be a wasted life.” Samurai lived for honour, and knightly chivalry, they were paragons of good manners and above all, respect. As Peter O’Toole’s masterful portrayal of Priam, King of Troy, said to Achilles: “Enemies can still show respect” He said this to the man who killed his son, the valiant Prince Hector of the Trojans. In this war, it is the Persians who are the Trojans and the Americans who are the Archaeans. I wonder what wisdom is stored in the vaults of the libraries in the land of Cyrus.

Through the eyes of Iranian literature, I discovered the resilience and wisdom of a nation that has weathered storms of adversity. — Shahriar Mandanipour (1996)

In terms of book publishing, Iran ranks number 7, with over 100,000 books published per annum, with the US standing at number 1, then China, then Britain, Japan, Indonesia, Russia, and then the Persian lion. This shows how educated and literary the Iranian land is. For it is not only the mullahs that read, but also the bazaaris, and the common people on the street. Iran is more than a mere nation state, it is a civilisational state, it is a land lived on by Persian and Iranic peoples who have been there before the law was given by Moses. Cyrus the Great himself was named as a messiah (anointed of God) for his mercy to allow the ancient Israelites to return to the Land and rebuild the Temple. Xenophon led the 10,000 Greeks back from Persepolis to Athens while harried by the Persian horsemen and he traversed the deserts, mountains, rivers, and forests across the sprawling Persian Empire of rulers like Darius and Xerxes.

As the Greeks were the fathers of European civilisation through their son of Rome, so too central Asian culture is highly Persian in language and culture, for the Ottoman Turks used Persian as the court language and the language of all poetry. Iranian poetry is beloved not only by the paladins of Tehran but also by many Europeans and not only Orientalists but also the commoners with their love of all things Eastern. We Britons have a long-standing tradition of ‘going native’ and it was the norm to see a Britisher abroad dressed like a native, think of Lawrence of Arabia dressed like a Bedouin or Arab prince, or a British officer standing in a fez with a crisp Imperial moustache speaking some Urdu to a band of tribesmen; perfect example of this was Gordan Pasha (played brilliantly by Charlton Heston) in Khartoum. A British gentleman would not be seen dead without his Turkish fez of an evening at home, to show his education and cultural knowledge gained during his travels around Europe during his years of education. It is normal to see a book of Shakespeare on the shelf next to the works of Rumi.

A nation that declares itself to be a theocracy is far more traditional and perennial (I am not a perenialist) than the materialist and secular Western nations which have no god, no saints, no angels, no magic. Bureaucrats like Ursula von der Leyen appeal to procedure and the law like a boring stale lawyer, whereas the mullahs appeal to the will of Allah. Which one of these speaks to the heart, speaks to the themos, speaks to the soul? It is obvious. Iran needs to restore its monarchy, but not under the former Shah’s son, for Iran under him would be nothing but a puppet of the USA, it would not be a free and sovereign nation, plus it would be a liberal nation and one would most likely see social liberalism in turbo mode and that would be a horrendous tragedy; I’d rather see wizard-robed clerics and modestly dressed women in headcoverings than hot pants and dungarees during a rock concert on the streets of Tehran like under the Shah in the 1970s; seeing those pre-Khomeini days of Iran look like hell, due to the Westernisation. On a side note, it is interesting that North Korea, the communist Stalinist state, is more socially conservative than liberal and Americanised South Korea, which looks decadent and degenerate like California. People forget that Stalin, the Bolshevik Red Tsar, was more conservative than American leaders, for Stalin outlawed social liberalism in his USSR. Modern America is Weimar, it is in late-stage liberalism. Iran will last far longer than the modern fake nation of the ‘USA’.

Iran is the cradle of civilisation, where the echoes of Persepolis and Isfahan reverberate through time. — Shahrnush Parsipur (1989)

Memes, these pictures with texts, are of such power as to bring nations to heel, regimes to embarrassment, and whole millions of people into new perspectives. And one thing is clear at the moment: the Iranian state is using them to pinpoint absolute effect. Trump is getting faceplanted by the mullahs, the Lego AI videos are doing more to burn Trump’s now disgraced legacy than all the political capital he has accrued in the last 10 years of MAGA, which is now a dead movement. MAGA was nothing more than the attempt to save the American liberal project which was begun by the Founding Fathers. America’s salvation lies in abolishing liberalism as an ideology. The first thing that needs to go is the Constitution, more on this in another article.

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Cyrus, Emperor of Persia, conquered the known world and took his army to the far Indus, king of the four corners of the world. But Cyrus is dead, his empire gone, we live in fallen days. Cyrus must weep, if the dead weep. What Persia once was may come again, fate shall decide the destiny of empires.

در آغاز، خدا آسمانها و زمین را آفرید. کتاب پیدایش.

Final words

I despise and condemn terrorism and violence against civilians in all its forms.

Addendum

I recommend the LAVADER video on Khomeneism on YT: