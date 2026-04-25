Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Speculum Orientis's avatar
Speculum Orientis
4h

Thanks for sharing your perspective. I watched the video attached to your article—it's far more objective than mainstream knowledge. That said, the sources used in the video are questionable at best, reflecting liberal, Westernised Iranians who do not reflect the geopolitical and social reality and historical context on the ground in Iran, at least not completely. These fractured understandings are no accident and are backed by a political agenda. If you're interested in discussing further, feel free to contact me.

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Nur's avatar
Nur
4h

Weird position to be an Orthodox Christian while being Evola's acolyte; considering how he scoff at Christianity. Some things within Evola's writing are still subversive & anti-traditional, including the notion that the warrior/ksathriya class as the ultimate ruler. This isn't aligned with what primordial traditions taught. Nevertheless, the acknowledgement & admiration for Iran is appreciated

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