Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Stephen Benson's avatar
Stephen Benson
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I'm sympathetic to your point, and enjoyed the article, not least because I enthusiastically studied structuralism and post-structuralism, as well as the wonderful Mikhail Bakhtin, in the 1980's when it really entered Anglo-Saxon academia. All this hit when I was studying the 4C Church, but I had Augustine on time, memory and signs to entertain me. In fact the whole community was talking about signs, language and community. So maybe this isn't as new as we like to think.

Anyway... I feel in this case we do have a verifiable reality, Hormuz is closed to the west, triggering economic stress. Those US bases in the Gulf were largely destroyed, and they were chased out of the Gulf.

On the level of discourse America has been humiliated and Israel's power is waning.

Both the real and discursive worlds are changing. This is good.

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