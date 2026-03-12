Nuestra América on Iran as the cornerstone of the Shiite world in the multipolar era.

In the geopolitical architecture of the Middle East and the Islamic world, Iran occupies a singular position: it is the principal Shiite state and one of the few actors capable of articulating religious, political, and strategic power simultaneously. This combination has turned Tehran into a key piece in the configuration of an international order that is becoming increasingly multipolar.

Historically, Iran consolidated itself as a bastion of Shiism beginning in the sixteenth century, when the Safavid dynasty transformed the country into a center of Twelver Shiite Islam, distinguishing it from the largely Sunni environment of the region. This process made Iran the principal religious and cultural pole of Shiism, a condition that continues to influence its contemporary foreign policy.

After the Iranian Revolution of 1979, this religious dimension became integrated with a broader political strategy. The new Iranian state promoted a network of relationships with Shiite communities and movements in different countries, combining religious diplomacy, political support, and military cooperation. Over time, this network extended from Iran towards Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen, forming what several analysts call the “Shiite Crescent,” a belt of influence connecting the Persian Gulf to the Mediterranean Sea.

Within this framework, Iran acts not merely as a traditional nation-state but as the ideological center and organizer of a constellation of state and non-state actors. Organizations such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, Shiite militias in Iraq, and the Houthi movement in Yemen have maintained political, financial, or military ties with Tehran. Together they form part of what some studies describe as the “Axis of Resistance” against Western influence and regional allies such as Israel and Saudi Arabia.

This role acquires an additional dimension within the context of the emerging multipolar world. Iran presents itself as one of the geopolitical nodes linking the Middle East to broader Eurasian dynamics, maintaining strategic relations with powers such as Russia and China while participating in economic and diplomatic networks that operate as alternatives to the Western system. Although these alliances are neither uniform nor free of tensions, they contribute to placing Iran within a wider framework of global power.

At the same time, Iranian influence is neither absolute nor homogeneous. Within Shiite communities themselves, there exist diverse religious and political currents, and some countries with significant Shiite populations maintain independent positions or even critical stances towards Tehran. The relationship between religious identity and geopolitics is therefore complex and dynamic.

In short, Iran functions as a cornerstone of the contemporary Shiite world, not only because of its demographic or religious weight, but because of its capacity to articulate political, ideological, and strategic networks that transcend its borders. In the transition towards a multipolar international system, this role makes Tehran a central actor for understanding the new configurations of power in the Middle East and beyond.

