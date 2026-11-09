Naheel Al-Amin explains how the Iran war exposes American weakness and the urgent need for Islamic unity in a multipolar world.

The war against Iran has exposed a contradiction at the heart of American power. Washington possesses the means to destroy military installations, blockade ports, and threaten entire cities, yet it has proved far less capable of imposing a lasting political settlement. Since the American and Israeli attacks of February 28, Iran has suffered enormous damage without accepting the terms demanded by its adversaries. The United States has continued limited strikes, most recently around Qeshm Island, while negotiations have moved between hope and failure. President Donald Trump now speaks of diplomatic progress even as American aircraft strike Iranian targets. Secretary of State Marco Rubio questions whether an agreement is possible at all. The result is a war in which military superiority has failed to produce political obedience.