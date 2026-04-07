Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Jose's avatar
Jose
1m

“We are Iran.” We are Iran.

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Daniel Yakoubian's avatar
Daniel Yakoubian
8m

Exactly how I see it - a 75 year old Armenian Muslim revert who has studied and observed American politics and international affairs since the early 60s. Thank you Dr. Dugin.

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