Constantin von Hoffmeister explains why Brussels released billions to Hungary only after Viktor Orbán left office, and what this reveals about the EU's enforcement of political conformity.

Brussels once again wields its billions like a club, punishing any nation bold enough to defend its sovereignty. After the government change, Hungary is ready to receive nearly ten billion euros from the EU Recovery Fund created during the coronavirus pandemic. Germany and the country’s other EU partners approved the corresponding reform and investment program in Brussels on Friday. This marks a clear victory for the EU’s long campaign of financial pressure against a member state that once dared to put its own people first.

Former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán courageously defended Hungarian sovereignty against endless interference from Brussels. For years, the European Union withheld double-digit billions in allocated funds, citing supposed “violations of rule-of-law principles and EU core values” (anti-values for all decent human beings).

What was Orbán’s crime?