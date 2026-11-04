Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Dermot O'Sullivan's avatar
Dermot O'Sullivan
29m

Is there not a danger that this line of thinking will lead to purges or worse? There is precedent. We have seen 'reds under the beds' or perhaps 'capitalists under the Lezhanka.'

Let us consider that our 'enemy' is also sincere.

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Rene Knecht's avatar
Rene Knecht
32mEdited

'... IDIOCRACY had finally TRIUMPHED' (P. 125)

The world can follow the spectacle as in an entertainment show.

'..the ratchet mechanism of degeneration ...things can only get worse, never better ... Degeneration is the supreme law of the universe ...' (p. 128)

The end of MAGA would therefore mean more than the failure of a party or a president. It would mean the failure of the hope that America might voluntarily return from empire to republic' (p. xii, Foreword by Constantin von Hoffmeister)

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