Alexander Dugin examines how Trump’s surrender to neoconservatives and Zionist interests led to his political downfall and what Russia must learn from it.

Trump was brought to complete ruin in the midterm elections by the sixth column within his own entourage. The sixth column is the most terrible thing that can happen to a country and a political regime. It exists in every society, although its orientation, structure, and subordination to external centers of decision-making differ from one country to another. In Trump’s case, that center was Netanyahu’s Israel. In other cases, the United States itself, NATO, or the EU plays this role. But the underlying mechanism remains the same. Within the elites, there are always those who serve not the interests of their own people and state, but some external power. And the greatest danger of the sixth column is that its members conceal themselves behind a facade of complete loyalty and devotion to the ruler. The fifth column operates openly, making it easier to identify and, if the political will exists, suppress. Exposing the sixth column requires particular ideological expertise. Simply following orders and obeying the law is not enough. These are precisely the loopholes through which the sixth column infiltrates the system.

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In the United States, the MAGA movement oscillated between the ideological core of right-wing populism and the neoconservatives allied with outright Zionists and “Christian” Zionists. The populists opposed foreign interventions (especially war with Iran), the Deep State, and the Epstein class. The neoconservatives and Zionists supported all three: foreign interventions, the whitewashing of Epstein, and the Deep State (which they themselves constitute). Initially, both camps were completely loyal to Trump. But the populists genuinely stood for America, while the neoconservatives regarded it merely as an instrument for pursuing an entirely different agenda. Trump rejected the former and placed his trust in the latter. He suffered a crushing and resounding defeat, largely because he showed utter contempt for what the people wanted. The American people oppose war and foreign lobbying and want their domestic problems addressed—something Trump neglected, making matters worse instead.

This was therefore no accident, but an inevitable consequence. Watching these developments, we must draw our own conclusions. The sixth column not only exists in Russia; its existence is inevitable. After decades of openly pro-Western and liberal influence, it is almost certainly widespread among Russia’s elites, where it is likely to be particularly entrenched.

There is something else: Russia is the target of a deliberate campaign of network warfare. This war has many fronts and employs numerous methods, but its principal weapon is precisely the sixth column. It is the enemy’s most effective instrument because it strikes from within, because the hostile element is embedded inside the structures of power, within the very machinery of government, rather than outside it, in the opposition (which may not even exist).

I am convinced that our counterintelligence services have mastered the principles of network warfare. Now is the time to apply these skills to their fullest extent. Following Trump’s catastrophic defeat in the midterm elections, events around the world will take on an especially ominous character. All hopes that the situation on the Ukrainian front will somehow resolve itself are irresponsible and futile. The Kiev regime will now be emboldened (Zelensky and the leaders of the EU were convinced that Trump was playing into Russia’s hands, which was not actually the case at all), and it is not difficult to imagine what this will lead to. Zelensky had already been brazenly insulting Trump at every opportunity in recent weeks, convinced that the American president would emerge dramatically weakened from the midterm elections.

We must recognize and carefully analyze everything that has happened in the United States, as well as what happened in the Israeli elections (Netanyahu’s defeat) and what is now unfolding in Europe (where everything is going up in flames).

A particular chapter of contemporary history has come to an end. The end of one thing is the beginning of another. What matters is that Russia participates in this new chapter as an independent actor, actively and decisively.

(Translated from the Russian)

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